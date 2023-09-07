USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USD/CHF are above the 200-day Moving Average on H4, indicating the prevalence of an uptrend. The RSI is in the overbought area, giving hints on a possible price correction. In this situation, a downward breakout of 6/8 (0.8911) is expected, after which the price might drop to the support level of 5/8 (0.8850). The scenario can be cancelled by rising above 7/8 (0.8972), in which case the quotes could reach the resistance at 8/8 (0.9033).
On M15, a further price decline could be supported by a breakout of the lower boundary of the VoltyChannel indicator.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold quotes have broken the 200-day Moving Average on H4 and are now below it, which implies a possible development of a downtrend. The RSI is approaching the oversold area. In these circumstances, the price is expected to drop to the nearest support level of 2/8 (1906.25). The scenario can be cancelled by rising above the resistance at 3/8 (1921.87). In this case, the quotes might grow to 4/8 (1937.50).
On M15, the lower boundary of the VoltyChannel is broken. This increases the probability of a further price decline.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
