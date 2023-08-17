USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USD/CHF quotes have broken the 200-day Moving Average on H4 and now stand above it, revealing the probable development of an uptrend. The RSI has rebounded from the support line. In this situation, a test of 5/8 (0.8850) is expected, followed by a breakout and a price rise to 6/8 (0.8911). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakout of the support at 4/8 (0.8789), in which case the quotes could drop to 3/8 (0.8728).
On M15, the upper boundary of the VoltyChannel is broken. This increases the probability of a further price rise.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold quotes are under the 200-day Moving Average on H4, which indicates the prevalence of a downtrend. However, the RSI has reached the oversold area. As a result, in this situation, a rebound from 1/8 (1890.62) is expected, followed by a rise to the resistance at 3/8 (1921.88). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakout of 1/8 (1890.62). In this case, the quotes might continue falling, which could lead to a price drop to 0/8 (1875.00).
On M15, the growth could be additionally supported by a breakout of the upper line of the VoltyChannel.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
