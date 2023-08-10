USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USD/CHF quotes are below the 200-day Moving Average on H4, indicating a prevailing downtrend. The RSI is testing the resistance line. In this situation, a breakout of 3/8 (0.8728) is expected, followed by a price decline to the support level at 2/8 (0.8667). The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the resistance at 4/8 (0.8789), which could lead to a trend reversal and trigger price growth to 5/8 (0.8850).
On M15, a price decline might be additionally supported by a breakout of the lower line of the VoltyChannel.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold quotes are below the 200-day Moving Average on H4, which indicates a prevailing downtrend. The RSI has rebounded from the resistance line. In this situation, the price is expected to fall to the nearest support level at 1/8 (1890.62). The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the resistance level at 3/8 (1921.88). In this case, gold quotes could rise to 4/8 (1937.50).
On M15, the lower line of the VoltyChannel is broken, which increases the probability of a further price decline.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
