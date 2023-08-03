Share:

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USD/CHF quotes are in the oversold area on H4. The RSI has rebounded from the support line. In this situation, the price is expected to break the 0/8 (0.8789) level and rise to the resistance at 1/8 (0.8911). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakout of the support at -1/8 (0.8667). In this case, the pair could return to -2/8 (0.8544).

On M15, the upper line of the VoltyChannel has been broken, which increases the probability of a further price rise.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold quotes have broken the 200-day Moving Average on H4 and are now hovering below it, which indicates a potential downtrend. The RSI has rebounded from the support line. In this situation, the price is expected to decline to 3/8 (1921.88). The scenario can be cancelled by an upward breakout of the resistance at 4/8 (1937.50). In this case, gold quotes could rise to 5/8 (1953.12).

On M15, the lower line of the VoltyChannel has been broken, which increases the probability of a further price drop.