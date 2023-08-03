USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USD/CHF quotes are in the oversold area on H4. The RSI has rebounded from the support line. In this situation, the price is expected to break the 0/8 (0.8789) level and rise to the resistance at 1/8 (0.8911). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakout of the support at -1/8 (0.8667). In this case, the pair could return to -2/8 (0.8544).
On M15, the upper line of the VoltyChannel has been broken, which increases the probability of a further price rise.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold quotes have broken the 200-day Moving Average on H4 and are now hovering below it, which indicates a potential downtrend. The RSI has rebounded from the support line. In this situation, the price is expected to decline to 3/8 (1921.88). The scenario can be cancelled by an upward breakout of the resistance at 4/8 (1937.50). In this case, gold quotes could rise to 5/8 (1953.12).
On M15, the lower line of the VoltyChannel has been broken, which increases the probability of a further price drop.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
