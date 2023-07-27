USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USD/CHF quotes are in the oversold area on H4. The RSI is nearing the oversold area. In this situation, a test of -2/8 (0.8544) is expected, followed by a rebound from this level and a rise to the resistance at -1/8 (0.8667). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakout of the support at -2/8 (0.8544), which will reshuffle the Murray indication so that a new price target will be set.
On M15, the upper boundary of the VoltyChannel is too far away from the current price, so further growth of the quotes can be supported by a rebound from the -2/8 (0.8544) mark on H4.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average on H4, revealing the prevalence of an uptrend. The RSI has broken the resistance line. In this situation, the quotes are expected to rise above 7/8 (1984.38), later reaching the resistance at 8/8 (2000.00). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakout of 6/8 (1968.75), in which case gold quotes could drop to the support at 5/8 (1953.12).
On M15, the upper line of the VoltyChannel is broken, increasing the probability of a further price rise.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains above 1.1100 ahead of ECB decision
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1100, extending gains in the European session. The pair remains firmer for the second consecutive day amid a broad-based US Dollar weakness and upbeat mood ahead of the ECB monetary policy decision.
GBP/USD advances above 1.2950 on weaker US Dollar
GBP/USD scales higher for the third straight day and climbs to over a one-week high above 1.2950. The ongoing US Dollar retracement from the two-week top acts as a tailwind for the pair. Diminishing odds for more aggressive rate hikes by BoE warrant some caution for bulls.
Gold recovery lost momentum above $1,970, eyes on US GDP
Gold price (XAU/USD) loses its traction after rising towards $1,982 heading into the early European session. Precious metals trade on a positive note for the third successive day on Thursday.
Compound price rally boosts COMP demand; nearly eclipses Stellar and Bitcoin Cash
Compound price action over the past couple of days has made its investors a very happy bunch. With every passing day, the demand for the altcoin can be seen rising to an extent where it is just shy of defeating top cryptocurrencies in this regard.
European Central Bank Preview: Last hike? Not so fast, Lagarde set to lift Euro for three reasons Premium
Economic winter is coming to the Eurozone – at least according to the latest surveys coming out of the old continent. Will it make this near-certain European Central Bank interest-rate hike the last one in the cycle?