USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USD/CHF quotes on H4 and the RSI are in their oversold areas. In these circumstances, the instrument is expected to rise above -1/8 (0.8667) and advance to the resistance level of 0/8 (0.8789). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakout of the support at -2/8 (0.8544), which could cause a reshuffling of Murray lines, after which new decline targets can be set.
On M15, the price decline could be additionally confirmed by a breakout of the lower boundary of the VoltyChannel.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold quotes have broken the 200-day Moving Average on H4 and are now above it, indicating a possible development of an uptrend. The RSI is approaching the support line. In this situation, a test of 5/8 (1953.12) is expected, followed by a breakout of this level and a rise to the resistance level of 6/8 (1968.75). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakout of 5/8 (1953.12). In this case, the quotes might drop to the support level of 4/8 (1937.50).
On M15, the upper line of the VoltyChannel is broken. This increases the probability of a further price rise.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
