Share:

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USD/CHF quotes on H4 and the RSI are in their oversold areas. In these circumstances, the instrument is expected to rise above -1/8 (0.8667) and advance to the resistance level of 0/8 (0.8789). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakout of the support at -2/8 (0.8544), which could cause a reshuffling of Murray lines, after which new decline targets can be set.

On M15, the price decline could be additionally confirmed by a breakout of the lower boundary of the VoltyChannel.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold quotes have broken the 200-day Moving Average on H4 and are now above it, indicating a possible development of an uptrend. The RSI is approaching the support line. In this situation, a test of 5/8 (1953.12) is expected, followed by a breakout of this level and a rise to the resistance level of 6/8 (1968.75). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakout of 5/8 (1953.12). In this case, the quotes might drop to the support level of 4/8 (1937.50).

On M15, the upper line of the VoltyChannel is broken. This increases the probability of a further price rise.