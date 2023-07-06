USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USD/CHF are under the 200-day Moving Average on H4, revealing a prevailing downtrend. The RSI is testing the resistance line. In this situation, a downward breakout of 2/8 (0.8972) is expected, followed by a decline to the support at 0/8 (0.8911). The scenario can be cancelled by rising above the resistance at 3/8 (0.9002), which might lead to a trend reversal and a rise of the pair to 4/8 (0.9033).
On M15, the decline of the quotes could be additionally confirmed by a breakout of the lower border of the VoltyChannel.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold quotes are under the 200-day Moving Average on H4, which indicates the prevalence of a downtrend. The RSI has broken the support line. Currently, a test of 2/8 (1906.25) is expected, followed by a breakout and a decline to the support at 1/8 (1890.62). The scenario can be cancelled by rising above the resistance at 3/8 (1921.88). In this case, gold quotes could grow to 4/8 (1937.50).
On M15, the lower line of the VoltyChannel is broken, which increases the probability of a further price decline.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
