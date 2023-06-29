USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USD/CHF quotes are under the 200-day Moving Average on H4, which indicates the prevalence of a downtrend. The RSI is nearing the resistance line. In this situation, a breakout of 2/8 (0.8972) is expected, followed by a decline to the support level of 0/8 (0.8911). The scenario can be cancelled by rising above the resistance at 3/8 (0.9002), which might lead to a trend reversal and growth to 4/8 (0.9033).
On M15, a breakout of the lower line of the VoltyChannel will serve as an additional signal confirming the price decline.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold quotes are under the 200-day Moving Average on H4, which indicates the prevalence of a downtrend. The RSI has rebounded from the resistance line. A decline to the nearest support at 4/8 (1875.00) is expected. The scenario can be cancelled by rising above the resistance level at 6/8 (1937.50), in which case the quotes might grow to 7/8 (1968.75).
On M15, the lower line of the VoltyChannel is broken, which confirms the presence of a downtrend and increases the probability of a further decline.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds near 1.0900 as Powell repeats hawkish message
EUR/USD is trading on the back foot near 1.0900 after Fed Chair Powell repeated his hawkish message in a speech early Thursday. Traders refrain from placing fresh bets on the pair, awaiting the Spanish and German inflation data for fresh cues on the ECB's rate hike path.
USD/JPY turns south toward 144.00, Japan FX intervention likely?
USD/JPY has come under intense selling pressure and slides toward 144.00, with markets speculating a potential Japanese FX intervention after the pair approached the 145.00 key level. The pair ignores the uptick in the US Dollar and US Treasury bond yields on Powell's hawkish rhetoric.
Gold approaches $1,900 on stronger US Dollar, hawkish central banks
Gold price attracts fresh sellers following an intraday uptick to the $1,912-$1,913 region and drifts into negative territory for the fourth successive day on Thursday. The XAU/USD remains on the defensive heading into the European session and is currently placed near its lowest level since mid-March.
Coinbase slams SEC in new filing, argues regulator has no jurisdiction over cryptocurrencies on the exchange
Crypto exchange Coinbase has slammed the Security & Exchange Commission’s allegations against it, stating that the US regulator has no jurisdiction over assets being traded on the platform.
German inflation in focus, ahead of US Q1 GDP
There is the hope that upcoming data could prompt a softening of this hawkish message starting today with the latest June inflation numbers from Germany. We also have the final iteration of US Q1 GDP, which was revised up to 1.3% from 1.1% a few weeks ago.