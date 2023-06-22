USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USD/CHF quotes are under the 200-day Moving Average on H4, which indicates the prevalence of a downtrend. The RSI has rebounded from the resistance line. In this situation, a downward breakout of 2/8 (0.8911) is expected, followed by a decline to the support at 1/8 (0.8850). The scenario can be cancelled by a rise above the resistance at 3/8 (0.8972). In this case, the pair could return to 4/8 (0.9033).
On M15, the lower line of the VoltyChannel is broken. This increases the probability of a further price decline.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
XAU/USD quotes are under the 200-day Moving Average on H4, revealing the prevalence of a downtrend. The RSI is nearing the oversold area. In these circumstances, a test of 1/8 (1906.25) is expected, followed by a breakout and a decline to the support at 0/8 (1875.00). The scenario can be cancelled by rising above the resistance at 2/8 (1937.50), which might make gold quotes rise to 3/8 (1968.75).
On M15, the lower line of VoltyChannel is broken, which confirms the presence of a downtrend and increases the probability of a further price decline.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
