USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
On H4, the quotes have broken the 200-day Moving Average and are below it, indicating the probability of developing a downtrend. The RSI is nearing the overbought area. In such a situation, the 2/8 (0.8911) level is expected to be broken down, with the price then declining to support at 1/8 (0.8850). The scenario can be cancelled by rising above resistance at 3/8 (0.8972). In this case, the pair might return to 4/8 (0.9033).
On M15, the lower line of the VoltyChannel has been broken. This increases the probability of a further price decline.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
On H4, the quotes are below the 200-day Moving Average, which signals a prevailing uptrend. The RSI rebounded from the resistance line. In this situation, the level of 2/8 (1937.50) is expected to be tested, followed by its breakout and a price decline to support at 1/8 (1906.25). The scenario can be cancelled by rising above resistance at 3/8 (1968.75), which can lead to a change in the trend and price growth to the level of 4/8 (2000.00).
On M15, an additional signal confirming the decline might be a breakout of the lower line of the VoltyChannel.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady around 1.0950 ahead of US data
EUR/USD treads water around mid-1.0900s during a sluggish Friday morning in Europe. The Euro pair struggles to extend the previous day’s run-up amid a minor US Dollar rebound and a cautious market mood. US sentiment data, Fedspeak eyed.
GBP/USD consolidates gains near 1.2800, US data eyed
GBP/USD is trading near 1.2800, off the highest level in 14 months in the European trading hours. The pair awaits more clues to extend the previous surge. The US Dollar attempts a comeback after Thursday's sell-off led by mixed US economic data.
Gold recovers further from multi-month low, back above $1,960
Gold price builds on the overnight goodish recovery from the $1,925-$1,924 area, or a nearly three-month low and attracts some follow-through buying for the second successive day on Friday.
Tezos price to potentially rebound from March lows as indicators exhibit a change in trend
Tezos price experienced a decline similar to most of the cryptocurrencies at the beginning of the month. However, while many altcoins are still painting red on the charts this week, XTZ steadied itself. The digital asset seems to be on the verge of initiating a recovery.
Why we're concerned about the bull
As the week comes to a close, we’re left worried about the state of financial markets. We’ve just come through a run of central bank meetings, and on net, the takeaway has been that central banks remain committed to or seriously thinking about higher rates going forward.