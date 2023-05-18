Share:

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USD/CHF has broken the 200-day Moving Average and rests above it, which indicates a possible development of an uptrend. The RSI has rebounded from the support line. In this situation, a breakout of 4/8 (0.9033) is expected, followed by growth to the resistance level of 5/8 (0.9094). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakout of the support level of 3/8 (0.8972). In this case, the pair could drop to 2/8 (0.8911).

On M15, the upper line of the VoltyChannel is broken. This development increases the probability of further price growth.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

On H4, the quotes are in the oversold area. The RSI has also reached its own oversold area. As a result, a test of -1/8 (1968.75) is expected, followed by a rebound from it and growth to the resistance level of 1/8 (2031.25). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakout of the support at -1/8 (1968.75). In this case, the quotes could drop to the level of -2/8 (1937.50).

On M15, further price growth can be additionally supported by a breakout of the upper border of the VoltyChannel.