USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USD/CHF has broken the 200-day Moving Average and rests above it, which indicates a possible development of an uptrend. The RSI has rebounded from the support line. In this situation, a breakout of 4/8 (0.9033) is expected, followed by growth to the resistance level of 5/8 (0.9094). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakout of the support level of 3/8 (0.8972). In this case, the pair could drop to 2/8 (0.8911).

USDCHF

On M15, the upper line of the VoltyChannel is broken. This development increases the probability of further price growth.

Chart

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

On H4, the quotes are in the oversold area. The RSI has also reached its own oversold area. As a result, a test of -1/8 (1968.75) is expected, followed by a rebound from it and growth to the resistance level of 1/8 (2031.25). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakout of the support at -1/8 (1968.75). In this case, the quotes could drop to the level of -2/8 (1937.50).

XAUUSD

On M15, further price growth can be additionally supported by a breakout of the upper border of the VoltyChannel.

XAUUSD

Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.

