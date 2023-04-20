Share:

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

On H4, the quotes are under the 200-day Moving Average, revealing the presence of a downtrend. The RSI has rebounded from the resistance line. In this situation, a test of 1/8 (0.8911) should be expected, followed by a downward breakout and a decline to the support at 0/8 (0.8789). The scenario can be canceled if the price rises above the resistance at 2/8 (0.9033). In this case, the pair could rise to 3/8 (0.9155).

On M15, the decline can be additionally supported by a breakout of the lower line of the VoltyChannel indicator.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

On H4, the quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average, which reveals the prevalence of an uptrend. The RSI is nearing the resistance line. In these circumstances, the price is expected to rise above 8/8 (2000.00) and reach +1/8 (2031.25) later. The scenario can be canceled by a downward breakout of the support at 7/8 (1968.75), which may lead to a trend reversal and a decline in gold quotes to 6/8 (1937.50).

On M15, a breakout of the upper border of VoltyChannel will increase the probability of further price growth.