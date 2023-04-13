USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
On H4, USDCHF quotes are in the oversold area. The RSI has broken the resistance line. A breakout of -1/8 (0.8972) and growth of the price to the resistance at 1/8 (0.9094) are to be expected. The scenario can be canceled by a downward breakout of the support at -2/8 (0.8911), which will reshuffle the Murray grid so that new targets will be set.
On M15, price growth can additionally be supported by a breakout of the upper line of the VoltyChannel indicator.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
On H4, gold quotes remain in the overbought area. The RSI is nearing the resistance line. In this situation, the price is expected to break 8/8 (2000.00) downwards and drop to the support at 7/8 (1968.75). The scenario can be canceled by rising above the resistance at +1/8 (2031.25). In this case, gold quotes may rise to +2/8 (2062.50).
On M15, a breakout of the lower border of VoltyChannel will increase the probability of further price falling.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
