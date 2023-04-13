Share:

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

On H4, USDCHF quotes are in the oversold area. The RSI has broken the resistance line. A breakout of -1/8 (0.8972) and growth of the price to the resistance at 1/8 (0.9094) are to be expected. The scenario can be canceled by a downward breakout of the support at -2/8 (0.8911), which will reshuffle the Murray grid so that new targets will be set.

On M15, price growth can additionally be supported by a breakout of the upper line of the VoltyChannel indicator.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

On H4, gold quotes remain in the overbought area. The RSI is nearing the resistance line. In this situation, the price is expected to break 8/8 (2000.00) downwards and drop to the support at 7/8 (1968.75). The scenario can be canceled by rising above the resistance at +1/8 (2031.25). In this case, gold quotes may rise to +2/8 (2062.50).

On M15, a breakout of the lower border of VoltyChannel will increase the probability of further price falling.