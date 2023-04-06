Share:

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

On H4, the quotes have rebounded from 0/8 (0.9033), which indicates probable development of a correction. The RSI has broken the resistance line. In this situation, a test of 1/8 (0.9094) is expected. Then the price could break it and grow to the resistance at 2/8 (0.9155). The scenario can be canceled by a downward breakout of the support at 0/8 (0.9033). In this case, the pair will go on falling and might drop to -1/8 (0.8972).

On M15, price growth can be additionally supported by a breakout of the upper line of the VoltyChannel indicator.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

On H4, Gold quotes are in the overbought area. The RSI is testing the support line. In this situation, a downward breakout of 8/8 (2000.00) is expected, followed by price falling to the support level of 7/8 (1968.75). The scenario can be canceled by rising above the resistance at +1/8 (2031.25). In this case, gold quotes could rise to +2/8 (2062.50).

On M15, a new breakout of the lower line of VoltyChannel will increase the probability of price falling to 7/8 (1968.75) on H4.