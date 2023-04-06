USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
On H4, the quotes have rebounded from 0/8 (0.9033), which indicates probable development of a correction. The RSI has broken the resistance line. In this situation, a test of 1/8 (0.9094) is expected. Then the price could break it and grow to the resistance at 2/8 (0.9155). The scenario can be canceled by a downward breakout of the support at 0/8 (0.9033). In this case, the pair will go on falling and might drop to -1/8 (0.8972).
On M15, price growth can be additionally supported by a breakout of the upper line of the VoltyChannel indicator.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
On H4, Gold quotes are in the overbought area. The RSI is testing the support line. In this situation, a downward breakout of 8/8 (2000.00) is expected, followed by price falling to the support level of 7/8 (1968.75). The scenario can be canceled by rising above the resistance at +1/8 (2031.25). In this case, gold quotes could rise to +2/8 (2062.50).
On M15, a new breakout of the lower line of VoltyChannel will increase the probability of price falling to 7/8 (1968.75) on H4.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
EUR/USD battles 1.0900 amid US Dollar rebound
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.0900 early Thursday, consolidating a short series of daily bullish closes. Risk-aversion is underpinning the US Dollar recovery, despite a run of weak US data. Upbeat German Industrial Output data fails to impress.
GBP/USD stays cautious near 1.2450 amid recession risks
GBP/USD is trading on the defensive near 1.2450 early Thursday amid a modest USD strength. Looming recession fears weigh on investors’ sentiment and benefit the safe-haven Greenback. Bets for an imminent Fed rate-hike pause could cap the USD and help limit losses for the major.
Gold eyes $2,000 as US-China tensions improve US Dollar’s appeal, US NFP in focus
Gold price has dropped firmly to near $2,010.00 in the early European session. The precious metal is likely to attract more offers and may find a cushion near the psychological support of $2,000.00 ahead.
Crypto markets slide lower in search of reaccumulation zones
Bitcoin price shows exhaustion just below a crucial psychological level. Additionally, the development of a bearish signal adds downward pressure to BTC, Ethereum, Ripple and other altcoins.
Canada Employment Preview: Modest gain anticipated, but a surprise not off the table Premium
Canada will publish its March employment report on Thursday, April 6. The market anticipates the country has added 12,000 new job positions after creating 21,800 in the previous month.