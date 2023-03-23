Share:

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

On H4, the quotes are under the 200-day Moving Average, which indicates the prevalence of a downtrend. The RSI pushed off the resistance line and headed downwards. In these circumstances, we should expect the price to break the level of 2/8 (0.9155) downwards and drop to the support level of 1/8 (0.9094). The scenario can be canceled if the price breaks the resistance level of 3/8 (0.9216). In this case, the pair might rise to 4/8 (0.9277).

On M15, the lower line of the VoltyChannel indicator has broken. This event increases the probability of a further decline in the price.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

On H4, the quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average, revealing the prevalence of an uptrend. The RSI has broken the resistance line. As a result, we should expect the price to test 8/8 (2000.00) and grow to the resistance level of +1/8 (2031.25). The scenario can be canceled by a breakaway of the support level of 7/8 (1968.75) downwards. In this case, gold quotes might return to 6/8 (1937.50).

On M15, the upper line of VoltyChannel has broken, which confirms the presence of an uptrend and increases the probability of further growth of the price.