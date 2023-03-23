USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
On H4, the quotes are under the 200-day Moving Average, which indicates the prevalence of a downtrend. The RSI pushed off the resistance line and headed downwards. In these circumstances, we should expect the price to break the level of 2/8 (0.9155) downwards and drop to the support level of 1/8 (0.9094). The scenario can be canceled if the price breaks the resistance level of 3/8 (0.9216). In this case, the pair might rise to 4/8 (0.9277).
On M15, the lower line of the VoltyChannel indicator has broken. This event increases the probability of a further decline in the price.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
On H4, the quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average, revealing the prevalence of an uptrend. The RSI has broken the resistance line. As a result, we should expect the price to test 8/8 (2000.00) and grow to the resistance level of +1/8 (2031.25). The scenario can be canceled by a breakaway of the support level of 7/8 (1968.75) downwards. In this case, gold quotes might return to 6/8 (1937.50).
On M15, the upper line of VoltyChannel has broken, which confirms the presence of an uptrend and increases the probability of further growth of the price.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from 1.0900 as DXY recovers modestly Premium
EUR/USD erased daily gains during the American session as Wall Street moved off highs. The deterioration in market sentiment is helping the US Dollar look less weak. As a result, the pair is moving further away from the seven-week high of 1.0929 toward 1.0850.
GBP/USD stabilizes around 1.2300 on BOE day
Following a pullback with the initial reaction to the Bank of England's policy announcements, GBP/USD has regained its traction and climbed above 1.2300. The pair remains on track to post gains for the second straight day as the US Dollar struggles to find demand.
Gold: XAU/USD hits fresh highs above $2,000 as US yields resume slide Premium
Spot gold rose further during the American session, climbing again above $2,000/oz, despite the modest recovery of the US Dollar. US yields resumed the decline, boosting the yellow metal. The US 10-year yield fell to 3.42%, the lowest since Monday.
Breaking: Terraform Labs founder Do Kwon arrested in Montenegro: Interior minister
Terraform Labs' founder Do Kwon is arrested, according to Minister of Interior of Montenegro Filip Adzic. This is a developing story and will updated
International economic outlook: March 2023
Wells Fargo analysts forecast a modestly softer U.S. dollar than previously, and forecast the trade-weighted dollar against the advanced foreign economies to depreciate by 3% by the end of 2023 and a further 5% in 2024