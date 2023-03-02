USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
On H4, the quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average, revealing prevalence of an uptrend. The RSI has bounced off the support level. The quotes should now rise above the resistance level of 7/8 (0.9460) and grow to 8/8 (0.9521). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakaway of the support level of 6/8 (0.9399). In this case, the pair may drop to 4/8 (0.9277).
On M15, the upper line of VoltyChannel is broken away, which increases the probabilitt of further growth.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
On H4, the quotes are under the 200-day Moving Average, which indicates prevalence of a downtrend. The RSI has bounced off the resistance line. As a result, a downward breakaway of 1/8 (1828.12) is expected, followed by falling to the support level of -1/8 (1796.88). The scenario can be cancelled by an upward breakaway of the resistance level of 2/8 (1843.75). In this case, the quotes might rise to 4/8 (1875.50).
On M15, further falling of the price can be supported by a breakaway of the lower border of VoltyChannel.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
