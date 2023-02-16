USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
On H4, the quotes are under the 200-day Moving Average, revealing prevalence of a downtrend. The RSI has bounced off the resistance line. A breakaway of 3/8 (0.9216) should be expected, followed by falling to the support level of 2/8 (0.9155). The scenario can be cancelled by rising above the resistance level of 4/8 (0.9277), which might lead to a trend reversal and growth to 5/8 (0.9338).
On M15, falling should be supported by a breakaway of the lower border of VoltyChannel.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
On H4, the quotes are under the 200-day Moving Average, revealing prevalence of a downtrend. The RSI has bounced off the resistance line. A breakaway of 1/8 (1828.12) should be expected, followed by falling to the support level of 0/8 (1812.50). The scenario can be cancelled by rising above the resistance level of 2/8 (1843.75), in which case gold quotes might correct to 4/8 (1875.50).
On M15, the lower line of VoltyChannel is broken away, confirming the downtrend and increasing the probability of further decline.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
