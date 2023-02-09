USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
On H4, the quotes are under the 200-day Moving Average, revealing prevalence of a downtrend. The RSI is testing the support level. A downward breakaway of 2/8 (0.9155) is expected, followed by falling to the support level of 1/8 (0.9094). The scenario can be cancelled by rising over the resistance level of 3/8 (0.9216). In this case, the pair may rise to 4/8 (0.9277).
On M15, the lower line of VoltyChannel is broken away, which confirms presence of a downtrend and increases the probability of further price falling.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
On H4, the quotes are on the 200-day Moving Average. In such a situation, the preceding uptrend remains prevailing. The RSI has bounced off the support level and continues going up. A test of 5/8 (1906.25) is expected, followed by a breakaway and growth to the resistance level of 6/8 (1937.50). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakaway of the support level of 3/8 (1843.75), which will make the trend reverse and make the quotes fall to 2/8 (1812.50).
On M15, further growth of the quotes can be supported by a breakaway of the upper border of VoltyChannel.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
