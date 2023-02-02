USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
On H4, the quotes are nearing the oversold area, while the RSI has already got to its own. As a result, a test of 0/8 (0.9033) is expected, followed by a bounce off it and growth to the resistance level of 2/8 (0.9155). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakaway of the support level of 0/8 (0.9033). In this case, the pair may keep falling, and the quotes might drop to -1/8 (0.8972).
On M15, the upper line of VoltyChannel is too far away from the current price, so growth of the quotes can only be marked by a bounce off 0/8 (0.9033) on H4.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
On H4, the quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average, which indicates prevalence of an uptrend. The RSI has broken through the resistance line. So, the quotes are expected to rise above 7/8 (1968.75) and grow as far as the resistance level of 8/8 (2000.00). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakaway of the support level of 6/8 (1937.50). This might bring the quotes down to 4/8 (1875.50).
On M15, the upper line of VoltyChannel is broken away, which means an uptrend and high probability of further growth of the quotes.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tries to stabilize above 1.0900 in ECB aftermath
EUR/USD has managed to stage a modest rebound after having dropped below 1.0900 on Thursday. Following the ECB's decision to raise the policy rate by 50 bps, Lagarde refrained from committing to additional rate hikes after March, causing the Euro to lose interest.
GBP/USD falls to multi-week lows near 1.2250
GBP/USD failed to benefit from the Bank of England's decision to hike the policy rate by 50 basis points in February and declined to multi-week lows near 1.2250. Governor Bailey's optimistic comments on the inflation outlook seem to be weighing on Pound Sterling.
Gold reversal? Gold is under pressure despite lower yields Premium
Spot gold reached on Thursday at $1,959 the highest level since mid-April and then dropped sharply, losing all post-FOMC gains, approaching $1,910. The move lower took place amid a recovery of the US Dollar across the board on a volatile session.
Why Bitcoin bulls are poised to win Friday’s $1 billion options expiry
Bitcoin options market data reveals an underlying bullish bias. There is a higher demand for calls versus puts, this can be interpreted as a positive sign for BTC price.
Amazon Stock Earnings Preview: AMZN fills gap as market expects beat
One day after Fed Powell charged up markets by saying any future interest rate hikes would depend on economic data, an admission the market took to mean the hiking cycle was over.