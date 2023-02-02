USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

On H4, the quotes are nearing the oversold area, while the RSI has already got to its own. As a result, a test of 0/8 (0.9033) is expected, followed by a bounce off it and growth to the resistance level of 2/8 (0.9155). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakaway of the support level of 0/8 (0.9033). In this case, the pair may keep falling, and the quotes might drop to -1/8 (0.8972).

On M15, the upper line of VoltyChannel is too far away from the current price, so growth of the quotes can only be marked by a bounce off 0/8 (0.9033) on H4.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

On H4, the quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average, which indicates prevalence of an uptrend. The RSI has broken through the resistance line. So, the quotes are expected to rise above 7/8 (1968.75) and grow as far as the resistance level of 8/8 (2000.00). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakaway of the support level of 6/8 (1937.50). This might bring the quotes down to 4/8 (1875.50).

On M15, the upper line of VoltyChannel is broken away, which means an uptrend and high probability of further growth of the quotes.