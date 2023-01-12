USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
On H4, the quotes are under the 200-day Moving Average, indicating prevalence of a downtrend. The RSI is approaching the resistance level. A test of 1/8 (0.9338) is expected here, followed by a bounce off it and falling to the support level of -1/8 (0.9216). The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of 1/8 (0.9338) upwards, which might lead to a trend reversal and growth of the pair to the resistance level of 2/8 (0.9399).
On M15, an additional signal confirming the decline will be a breakaway of the lower border of VoltyChannel.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
On H4, Gold quotes are in the overbought area. The RSI is nearing the descending trendline that acts as a resistance level. Hence, a downward breakaway of 8/8 (1875.50) should be expected, followed by falling to the support level of 6/8 (1843.75). The scenario can be cancelled by rising over the resistance level of +1/8 (1890.62). This might provoke further growth of the quotes to +2/8 (1906.25).
On M15, a breakaway of the lower border of VoltyChannel will increase the probability of further falling.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD reaches fresh highs in the 1.0840 area
EUR/USD resumed its advance and reached fresh multi-month highs, as market players made up their minds and increased bet for high-yielding assets. US Dollar under strong selling pressure as investors price in two Fed 25 bps hikes before pausing.
GBP/USD flirts with daily highs above 1.2200
GBP/USD declined toward 1.2100 after US stocks opened deep in the red but managed to rebound above 1.2200, as investors assess how December inflation figures could influence the Fed's rate outlook. The US Dollar Index stays in negative territory below 103.00.
Gold bulls retain control in a volatile session
Gold jumped to $1,901.70 following the release of the US CPI and comments from Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker, pulling back from the level later but holding on to intraday gains.
US Consumer Price Index in line with estimates offers good longer-term outlook for crypto
US Consumer Price Index numbers were the talk of the town throughout the week as it was the first big number after the US jobs report from last week.
German GDP, Spanish CPI and can Europe avoid a recession?
Goldman Sachs has been one of the recent major banks to upgrade its expectations for the Euro Zone for the coming year. It had previously expected the shared economy to fall into a recession in the first half of the year.