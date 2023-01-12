USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

On H4, the quotes are under the 200-day Moving Average, indicating prevalence of a downtrend. The RSI is approaching the resistance level. A test of 1/8 (0.9338) is expected here, followed by a bounce off it and falling to the support level of -1/8 (0.9216). The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of 1/8 (0.9338) upwards, which might lead to a trend reversal and growth of the pair to the resistance level of 2/8 (0.9399).

On M15, an additional signal confirming the decline will be a breakaway of the lower border of VoltyChannel.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

On H4, Gold quotes are in the overbought area. The RSI is nearing the descending trendline that acts as a resistance level. Hence, a downward breakaway of 8/8 (1875.50) should be expected, followed by falling to the support level of 6/8 (1843.75). The scenario can be cancelled by rising over the resistance level of +1/8 (1890.62). This might provoke further growth of the quotes to +2/8 (1906.25).

On M15, a breakaway of the lower border of VoltyChannel will increase the probability of further falling.