USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

On H4, the quotes are under the 200-day Moving Average, which indicates prevalence of a downtrend. The RSI has bounced off the resistance line. Further falling to the nearest support at 3/8 (0.9155) is expected. The scenario can be cancelled by an upward breakaway of 4/8 (0.9277). In this case, the pair may reach 5/8 (0.9399).

On M15, the lower line of VoltyChannel is broken, which confirms a downtrend and increases the probability of further price falling.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

On H4, the quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average, which indicates prevalence of an uptrend. The RSI has bounced off the support line. As a result, the quotes are expected to rise above 6/8 (1812.50) and grow to the resistance level of 7/8 (1843.75). The scenario can be cancelled by a downwards breakaway of the support level of 5/8 (1781.25). This might lead to falling of the price to 4/8 (1750.00).

On M15, an additional signal confirming growth will he a breakaway of the upper border of VoltyChannel.