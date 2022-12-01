USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

On H4, the quotes are under the 200-day Moving Average, which indicates the prevalence of a downtrend. The RSI has broken through the ascending trendline downwards. Currently, we should expect a test of 1/8 (0.9399), a breakaway, and falling to 0/8 (0.9277). The scenario can be cancelled by rising over 2/8 (0.9521). In this case, the pair may rise to 3/8 (0.9643).

On M15, the lower line of VoltyChannel is broken away, which confirms the downtrend and increases the probability of further price falling.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

On H4, the quotes of the instrument and the RSI are in the overbought area. A bounce off +1/8 (1781.25) is expected, followed by falling to the support level of 8/8 (1750.00). The scenario can be cancelled by rising over the resistance level of +1/8 (1781.25). This may bring the quotes up to +2/8 (1812.50).

On M15, the lower line of VoltyChannel is too far away from the current price, which means further fallin of the quotes will be signaled by a bounce off +1/8 (1781.25) on H4.