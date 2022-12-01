USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
On H4, the quotes are under the 200-day Moving Average, which indicates the prevalence of a downtrend. The RSI has broken through the ascending trendline downwards. Currently, we should expect a test of 1/8 (0.9399), a breakaway, and falling to 0/8 (0.9277). The scenario can be cancelled by rising over 2/8 (0.9521). In this case, the pair may rise to 3/8 (0.9643).
On M15, the lower line of VoltyChannel is broken away, which confirms the downtrend and increases the probability of further price falling.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
On H4, the quotes of the instrument and the RSI are in the overbought area. A bounce off +1/8 (1781.25) is expected, followed by falling to the support level of 8/8 (1750.00). The scenario can be cancelled by rising over the resistance level of +1/8 (1781.25). This may bring the quotes up to +2/8 (1812.50).
On M15, the lower line of VoltyChannel is too far away from the current price, which means further fallin of the quotes will be signaled by a bounce off +1/8 (1781.25) on H4.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to impressive gains near 1.0500
EUR/USD has gathered bullish momentum and extended its rally to 1.0500 area. The data from the US showed that the annual PCE inflation declined to 6% in October and the ISM Manufacturing PMI dropped below 50 in November, triggering a fresh leg of US Dollar selloff.
GBP/USD stabilizes near 1.2250 following impressive rally
GBP/USD extended its rally and climbed to its highest level since late June above 1.2300 before retreating to 1.2250 area. The softer-than-expected PCE inflation data and the disappointing ISM Manufacturing PMI weigh heavily on the US Dollar, fueling the pair's upside.
Gold bulls conquered $1,800, what’s next?
Gold jumped to $1,804.00, its highest since early August. The metal benefited from an extended USD sell-off as US macroeconomic figures fueled Powell’s triggered slump. On Wednesday, the Dollar fell on the back of a dovish message from Fed's Powell.
Sam Bankman-Fried says FTX US is fully solvent, withdrawals could open today
Sam Bankman-Fried, popularly known as SBF, told New York Times’ Andrew Ross Sorkin that FTX US customers could be made whole soon. SBF claims that these entities: FTX US and FTX US derivatives could be “up and running soon.”
S&P 500 (SPX) powers ahead on Powell pause
Equities surged post-Powell speech on Wednesday as he finally hinted at a pause in rate hikes. He began his remarks quite hawkishly, saying rates were going to end higher than the most recent forecasts and dot plots.