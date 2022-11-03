USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
On H4, the quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average, which means the prevalence of an uptrend. The RSI has bounced off the support line and is going up gradually. Here we expect growth of the quotes to the nearest resistance level of 3/8 (1.0131). The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the support level of 2/8 (1.0009) downwards. In this case, the pair may drop to 1/8 (0.9887).
On M15, the upper line of the VoltyChannel is broken away. This increases the probability of price growth to 3/8 (1.0131) on H4.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
On H4, the quotes are under the 200-day Moving Average, which means a downtrend. The RSI has bounced off the resistance line. Now we expect a test of 0/8 (1625.00), a breakaway, and falling to the support level of -1/8 (1609.38). The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of 2/8 (1656.25) upwards. This can make the quotes grow to 3/8 (1671.88).
On M15, the lower line of VoltyChannel is broken away, increasing the probability of further price falling.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
