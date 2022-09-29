USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
In the H4 chart, USDCHF is trading within the “overbought area”. The Relative Strength Index is heading towards 30 and is currently testing the support line, a breakout of which might signal a further downtrend. In this case, the pair is expected to break 8/8 (0.9765) and then continue falling towards the support at 7/8 (0.9643). However, this scenario may be cancelled if the price breaks the resistance at +1/8 (0.9887) to the upside. After that, the instrument may move upwards to reach +2/8 (1.0009).
As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue its decline.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
As we can see in the H4 chart, XAUUSD is trading below the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating a descending tendency. The Relative Strength Index has rebounded from the descending trendline. In this case, the price is expected to test 4/8 (1625.00), break it, and then continue moving downwards to reach the support at 3/8 (1593.75). However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the resistance at 5/8 (1656.25) to the upside. After that, the instrument may reverse and resume growing towards 6/8 (1687.50).
In the M15 chart, the pair may break the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue moving downwards.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
