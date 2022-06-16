USD/CHF, "US Dollar vs Swiss Franc"
On H4, the quotes are above the 200-days Moving Average, which means prevalence of the uptrend. A test of 2/8 is expected, followed by a breakaway and growth to the resistance level of 3/8. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the support level at 1/8 downwards. In this case, the quotes might return to 0/8.
On M15, a breakaway of the upper line of VoltyChannel will be a signal of the price growth.
XAU/USD, "Gold vs US Dollar"
On H4, the quotes have escaped the oversold area and are now trading above 1/8. Currently, we should expect further price growth that might end in a breakaway upwards of 2/8 and test the resistance level of 1/8, returning the quotes to the oversold area.
On M15, the upper line of VoltyChannel is broken, increasing the probability of further price growth.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
