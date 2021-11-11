USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
On H4, the quotations previously bounced off the upper border of the consolidation range and are now trading above 6/8. We should expect a test of the resistance level of 7/8, a breakaway through it, and growth to 8/8. The scenario can be canceled by a breakaway of the support level of 6/8. In this case, the pair can return to 5/8.
On M15, the upper line of VoltyChannel is broken. This makes further growth of the price more possible.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
On H4, the quotations are trading above 200-days Moving Average, which means the prevailing of an uptrend. In this case, we expect a bounce off 6/8 and further growth to the resistance level of 8/8. The scenario can be canceled by a breakaway of 6/8 downwards. This might provoke further falling to the support level of 5/8.
On M15, the upper border of VoltyChannel is broken, which means an uptrend and a high probability of further price growth.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
EUR/USD consolidates below 1.1500 amid firmer US dollar
EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.1500, eyeing fresh yearly lows. Hotter US inflation spooks the market while underpins the US dollar. Fed speculation will continue to lead the sentiment amid holiday-thinned trading.
GBP/USD clings to small gains above 1.3400 after UK GDP data
GBP/USD is posting modest recovery gains above 1.3400 in the early European session on Thursday. The data from the UK revealed that the Gross Domestic Product expanded by 0.6% on a monthly basis in September, surpassing the market expectation of 0.4%.
Gold holds steady above $1,850, Fed rate hike bets cap gains
Gold snaps five-day uptrend to step back from the highest levels since June. Market sentiment dwindles as US banking holiday restricts bond moves. Evergrande, Fed rate hike and Sino-American phase 1 deal in focus.
MATIC price to restart 150% breakout as a crucial trend reversal signal emerges
MATIC experienced a 20% sell-off on November 11 as it dropped to $1.73. A retest of the ascending triangle’s horizontal trend line could trigger the start of a 150% upswing. A daily close below $1.56 will invalidate the bullish thesis for Polygon.
US CPI Analysis: Why the highest inflation since 1990 only worth a short-term dollar spike Premium
US inflation hit 6.2% year while core prices are up to 4.6%, far above expectations. Fed Chair Powell may still see through the data and so will potential replacement Brainard. The dollar's rise could be short-lived, at least while imminent rate hikes are off the cards.