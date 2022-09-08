USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
On H4, the quotes are in the overbought area. A downward breakaway of 8/8 is expected, followed by further falling to the support level of 7/8. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of +1/8 upwards. In this case the pair might start growing again and even reach the resistance level of +2/8.
On M15, the lower line of VoltyChannel is broken away, which increases the probability of falling to 7/8 on H4.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
On H4, the quotes are under the 200-day Moving Average, which indicates a downtrend. A test of 6/8 should be expected, followed by a breakaway and falling to the support level of 5/8. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of 7/8 upwards, in which case gold can grow to the resistance level of 8/8.
On M15, a breakaway of the lower line of VoltyChannel will become an additional signal confirming the decline.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
