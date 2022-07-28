USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
In the H4 chart, USDCHF is trading below the 200-day Moving Average to indicate a possible descending tendency. In this case, the pair is expected to test 2/8, break it, and then continue falling towards the support at 1/8. However, this scenario may be cancelled if the price breaks the resistance at 3/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may move upwards to reach 4/8.
As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue its decline.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
In the H4 chart, XAUUSD is also trading below the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating a descending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to test 4/8, rebound from it, and then resume moving downwards to reach the support at 3/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the resistance at 4/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may reverse and resume growing to return to 5/8.
As we can see in the M15 chart, the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator is pretty far away from the price, that’s why the pair may resume trading downwards only after rebounding from 4/8 in the H4 chart.
EUR/USD holds above 1.0200 as investors assess latest EU data
EUR/USD clings to daily gains above 1.0200 in the European session. The data from the euro area showed that the GDP grew at an annualized pace of 4% in Q2 and HICP inflation jumped to 8.9% in July. Both of these prints surpassed market expectations.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.2200 as dollar recovers
GBP/USD has lost its bullish momentum and declined below 1.2200 ahead of the key inflation data from the US. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield rising more than 1% on the day, the dollar managed to stage a rebound and caused the pair to edge lower.
Gold pulls away from multi-week highs, holds above $1,760
Gold has erased a portion of its daily gains in the European session after having touched its highest level in three weeks at $1,768. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is rising 1% on the day, not allowing XAU/USD to preserve its bullish momentum.
Is BTC out of the 'bearish' woods yet?
Bitcoin price has been extremely bullish ever since July 26, when it kick-started a second bullish leg. Regardless, BTC is yet to face another hurdle that will determine if there are buyers with conviction behind the recent run-up or if it is built on weak-handed longs.
