USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
As we can see in the H4 chart, USDCHF is trading below the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating a descending tendency. In this case, the pair is expected to test break 2/8 and continue falling towards the support at 0/8. However, this scenario may be cancelled if the price breaks the resistance at 3/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may move upwards to reach 4/8.
In the M15 chart, the pair may break the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue its decline.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
As we can see in the H4 chart, XAUUSD is also trading below the 200-day Moving Average to indicate a possible descending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to test 4/8, break it, and then continue moving downwards to reach the support at 3/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the resistance at 5/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may reverse and correct up to 6/8.
In the M15 chart, the pair may break the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue trading downwards.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
EUR/USD recovers above 1.0450 as USD slips ahead of US inflation
EUR/USD is trading above 1.0450, displaying a modest rebound on a minor pullback in the US dollar. The US Treasury yields rebound amid cautious optimism, ahead of PCE inflation. The US Core PCE Price Index is seen easing to 4.7% YoY in May.
GBP/USD advances towards 1.2150 amid USD retreat, US data eyed
GBP/USD is advancing towards 1.2150 amid a broad US dollar retreat, despite a mixed market mood. BOE's Bailey said the UK economy is facing a very large real income shock. UK data and US PCE inflation awaited.
Gold bears eye $1,800 ahead of Fed’s preferred inflation data
Gold Price prints four-day downtrend despite recent rebound from intraday low. US dollar retreat, two-week-old support line restrict immediate downside. Bulls need validation from market sentiment, US PCE Price Index data.
Solana Price Prediction: SOL is set to tank 40%
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Solana price. FXStreet's analysts evaluate where Solana could be heading next
