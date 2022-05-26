USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
As we can see in the H4 chart, after breaking the 200-day Moving Average, USDCHF is trading below it to indicate a possible descending tendency. In this case, the pair is expected to test 2/8, break it, and then continue falling to reach the support at 1/8. However, this scenario may be cancelled if the price breaks the resistance at 3/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may reverse and grow towards 4/8.
In the M15 chart, the pair may break the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue its decline.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
In the H4 chart, XAUUSD is trading below the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating a descending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to break 3/8 and continue moving downwards to reach the support at 2/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the resistance at 4/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may reverse and grow towards 5/8.
As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue trading downwards.
