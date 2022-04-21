USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
As we can see in the H4 chart, USDCHF is trading above the 200-day Moving Average to indicate a possible ascending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to break 4/8 and then continue growing to reach the resistance at 5/8. However, this scenario may be cancelled if the price breaks the support at 3/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may reverse and fall towards the next support at 2/8.
In the M15 chart, the pair may break the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue its growth.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
As we can see in the H4 chart, XAUUSD is trading above the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating a further ascending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to test 3/8, break it, and then continue moving upwards to reach the resistance at 4/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the support at 2/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may reverse and correct down to the next support at 1/8.
In the M15 chart, the pair may break the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue trading upwards to reach 4/8 in the H4 chart.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
