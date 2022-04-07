USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
In the H4 chart, after breaking the 200-day Moving Average, USDCHF is trading above it to indicate a possible ascending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to break the resistance at 5/8 and then continue growing to reach 6/8. However, this scenario may be cancelled if the price breaks the support at 4/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may reverse and fall towards 3/8.
As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue trading upwards.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
As we can see in the H4 chart, XAUUSD is trading at the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating a sideways tendency. In this case, there might be two possible scenarios, and at first glimpse, each of them has equal chances. The first scenario implies that the asset may break the support at 1/8 and continue falling towards 0/8, while the second one suggests a breakout of the resistance at 2/8 and a further uptrend to reach 3/8. If we take a closer look at the chart, we may assume that the second scenario is less likely, because the price already tried to break the resistance at 2/8 but failed. Hence, the former scenario is more probable.
In the M15 chart, the pair may break the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue falling.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
