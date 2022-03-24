USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
As we can see in the H4 chart, USDCHF is trading above the 200-day Moving Average to indicate a possible ascending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to test 5/8, break it, and then continue growing to reach the resistance at 6/8. However, this scenario may be cancelled if the price breaks 4/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may reverse and fall towards the support at 2/8.
In the M15 chart, the pair may break the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue growing.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
In the H4 chart, XAUUSD is trading above the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating a further ascending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to continue moving upwards to reach the resistance at 8/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the support at 7/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may reverse and form a new descending wave towards 6/8.
As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue trading upwards.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers modestly on upbeat German PMI data
EUR/USD rose toward 1.1000 with the initial market reaction to the upbeat Markit PMI data from Germany, which showed that the business activity expanded at a stronger pace than expected in early March. Investors await the PMI data for the eurozone and the US.
GBP/USD remains stuck around 1.3200 ahead of Biden’s meeting with its NATO counterparts
GBP/USD is trading lackluster around 1.3200 as investors await the outcome of the NATO meeting. The cable faced intensified selling pressure on higher UK’s CPI print at 6.2%. The BOE may resort to a fourth interest rate hike to contain the inflation mess.
Gold to remain choppy ahead of critical NATO Summit on Ukraine
Gold bulls were rescued by a pause in the US bond rout and renewed Ukraine concerns. Gold price needs a sustained break above this key hurdle on the 4H chart. Attention turns towards the US top-tier events ahead of the NATO meeting.
Three cryptos that scream sell: ETC, JASMY, and RUNE
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on ETC, JASMY, and RUNE. Analysts evaluate where some of the hottest cryptos on the market could go next.
Durable Goods Orders Preview: Upside surprise set to trigger next leg up in the dollar Premium
Will the Federal Reserve front-load its rate hikes? That is the main question for currency traders – at least while war headlines are calm – and Durable Goods Orders figures for February will help provide an answer to the question.