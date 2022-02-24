USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

As we can see in the H4 chart, USDCHF is trading below the 200-day Moving Average to indicate a possible descending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to test 6/8, break it, and then continue falling to reach the support at 5/8. However, this scenario may be cancelled if the price breaks 7/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may reverse and grow towards the resistance at 8/8.

In the M15 chart, the pair may break the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue falling.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

In the H4 chart, XAUUSD is trading above the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating an ascending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to break 7/8 and move upwards to reach the resistance at 8/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the support at 5/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may reverse and correct down to 3/8.

As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue trading upwards.