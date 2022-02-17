USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

In the H4 chart, after rebounding from the “overbought area”, USDCHF is trading below 7/8. In this case, the price is expected to continue falling to reach the support at 5/8. However, this scenario may be cancelled if the price breaks 8/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may reverse and grow towards the resistance at +2/8.

As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue falling.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, XAUUSD has reached the “overbought area”. In this case, the price is expected to rebound from 8/8 and move downwards to reach the support at 6/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the resistance at 8/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may reverse and resume growing towards the next resistance at +1/8.

In the M15 chart, the pair may break the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue trading downwards.