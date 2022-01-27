USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
In the H4 chart, after breaking the 200-day Moving Average, USDCHF is trading above it, thus indicating a possible ascending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to break 7/8 and continue growing to reach the resistance at 8/8. However, this scenario may be cancelled if the price tests and breaks 6/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may fall towards the support at 5/8.
As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue trading upwards.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
In the H4 chart, after breaking 5/8 to the downside, XAUUSD is back to consolidating. In this case, the price is expected to break the support at 4/8 and move downwards to reach the downside border of this range at 3/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the resistance at 5/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may resume growing towards 6/8.
As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue falling.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays pressured towards 1.1200 on firmer dollar, yields
EUR/USD closes in on 1.1200, as global stocks take a plunge. The Fed's hawkishness is reverberating throughout markets, boosting the safe-haven US dollar. The US two-year Treasury yields jump to 23-month highs. US Q4 GDP awaited.
GBP/USD hits monthly lows below 1.3450 amid Fed-led risk-aversion
GBP/USD is inching lower towards 1.3400, sitting at monthly lows amid the hawkish Fed outlook-led risk-aversion. The US dollar remains strongly bid in tandem with the Treasury yields. Brexit and UK political concerns add to the cable's downside.
Gold drops towards $1,800 on bullish channel break, US GDP eyed
Gold prices remain pressured after posting the heaviest daily fall in two months. Hawkish Fed, geopolitical concerns weigh on market sentiment. DXY jumps to six-week high, yields struggles after rising the most in three weeks.
Why Bitcoin price could form a bottom following the January 28 options expiry
Bitcoin open interest volume by expiry date indicates a majority of bearish sentiment in the market. BTC options worth roughly $2 billion will expire by the end of this week.
US GDP Preview: Inflation component could steal the show, boost dollar. Premium
More than double than pre-pandemic – the 5% annualized growth rate expected for the fourth quarter is a reason to be cheerful. That may boost the dollar, but not stocks, which are wary of tighter monetary policy from the Fed.