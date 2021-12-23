USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

In the H4 chart, after breaking the 200-day Moving Average, USDCHF is trading below it, thus indicating a possible descending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to test 6/8, break it, and then continue falling to reach the support at 5/8. However, this scenario may be cancelled if the price tests and breaks 7/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may grow towards the resistance at 8/8.

USDCHF

As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue trading downwards.

USDCHF

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

In the H4 chart, after breaking the 200-day Moving Average, XAUUSD is trading above it, thus indicating an ascending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to break 4/8 and move upwards to reach the resistance at 5/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the support at 3/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may continue falling towards 1/8.

XAUUSD

As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue growing to reach 5/8 in the H4 chart.

XAUUSD

Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.

Feed news

Latest Forex Analysis

Latest Forex Analysis

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Upside remains capped below 1.1350 ahead of US PCE inflation

EUR/USD: Upside remains capped below 1.1350 ahead of US PCE inflation

EUR/USD is trading below 1.1350, struggling to extend the upside despite a better market mood. Latest covid studies fuelled hopes of a global recovery. The US dollar and the yields look to stabilize ahead of the critical US PCE inflation and Durable Goods data. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD holds steady around 1.3350 amid upbeat mood

GBP/USD holds steady around 1.3350 amid upbeat mood

GBP/USD is trading flat at around 1.3350,consolidating recent gains below the weekly high. Investors cheer the Omicron-led optimism but Brexit concerns continue to lurk. US Durable Goods Orders, PCE Inflation in focus.

GBP/USD News

Gold: Bulls eye $1,816 as USD eases ahead of key data

Gold: Bulls eye $1,816 as USD eases ahead of key data

Gold grinds higher around the weekly top, rises for the second consecutive day. Optimism over US stimulus, Omicron studies favor bulls. The cautious mood ahead of US Durable Goods Orders, PCE Inflation for November joins China, White House updates to probe upside.

Gold News

XRP price to provide a buying opportunity before Ripple rallies 15%

XRP price to provide a buying opportunity before Ripple rallies 15%

XRP price has been on an upswing streak since it broke out of a vital resistance barrier. This development has allowed Ripple to defy the short-term bearish outlook.

Read more

US November PCE inflation preview: Gold could struggle to reclaim $1,800 Premium

US November PCE inflation preview: Gold could struggle to reclaim $1,800

Investors expect the Core PCE Price Index to rise to 4.5% on a yearly basis from 4.1% in October. Markets are pricing a more-than-50% probability of a Fed rate hike in March. Gold needs to reclaim $1,800 to attract buyers.

Read more

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures