USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
As we can see in the H4 chart, USDCHF is trading inside the “overbought area”. In this case, the price is expected to test 8/8, break it, and then continue falling to reach the support at 7/8. However, this scenario may be cancelled if the price breaks +1/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may continue growing towards the resistance at +2/8.
In the M15 chart, the pair may break the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue trading downwards.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
In the H4 chart, XAUUSD is trading below the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating a descending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to break the support at 2/8 and then continue moving downwards to reach 1/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the resistance at 3/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may reverse and grow towards 5/8.
As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue its decline.
EUR/USD recaptures 1.1600 as dollar retreats, US GDP eyed
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.1600, licking its wounds ahead of the European session. The US dollar turns slightly lower amid a pullback in the Treasury yields. Fed’s tapering, US debt limit, higher energy prices cast could keep the rebound in check. German CPI and US GDP awaited.
GBP/USD battles 1.3450 on road to recovery
GBP/USD is flirting with 1.3450 amid the upbeat mood and the US dollar pullback. US policymakers avoid a government shutdown, underpinning risk-on mood. Rising UK covid infections and renewed Brexit concerns add to the fuel crisis, capping the pound's upside.
Gold retreats below $1,750 amid US debt ceiling anxiety
Gold pares intraday gains, the first in a week, around $1,730 heading into Thursday’s European session. In doing so, the yellow metal fades bounce off a seven-week low as traders remain cautious over the key challenges to sentiment despite initially cheering the intermediate solution.
Polygon confirms 15% ascent due to recent breakthrough
MATIC price broke out of its one-week consolidation on September 30, indicating the start of a new uptrend. This up-trending path that Polygon bulls will take has multiple resistance levels, which need to be breached to reach its destination.
Untapped potential: GDP growth in the post-pandemic economy
The 2008-2009 recession was followed by a slow economic recovery and major downgrades to estimates of U.S. potential GDP growth. As we emerge from the economic damage wrought by COVID-19, will the 2020s be another "lower for longer" period?