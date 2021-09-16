USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
As we can see in the H4 chart, after rebounding from the 200-day Moving Average, USDCHF is trading above it, thus indicating an ascending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to test 6/8, break it, and then continue growing to reach the resistance at 7/8. However, this scenario may be cancelled if the price breaks 5/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may correct towards the support at 4/8.
In the M15 chart, the pair may break the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue its growth.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
In the H4 chart, after breaking the 200-day Moving Average, XAUUSD is trading below it, thus indicating a descending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to test 5/8, break it, and then continue moving downwards to reach the support at 4/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the resistance at 6/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may reverse and grow towards 7/8.
As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue its decline towards 4/8 from the H4 chart.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD dips below 1.18 ahead of Lagarde, US Retail Sales
EUR/USD has dipped below 1.18 as a worsening market mood benefits the safe-haven dollar. ECB President Lagarde is set to speak later on. US Retail Sales are projected to show another month of falls.
GBP/USD retreats toward 1.38 ahead of data
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.38, down from higher levels, as concerns about global growth weigh on sentiment. The UK government reshuffle had no impact on markets. US retail sales are eyed.
Gold: Break below $1,780 will shift the bias back in favour of the bears
Gold witnessed fresh selling on Wednesday and reversed the previous day's positive move to one-week tops, triggered by the softer US CPI report. A weaker dollar failed to impress bulls or lend any support to the dollar-denominated commodity.
Bitcoin scales higher, taking altcoins with it
Bitcoin price sliced through crucial barriers, eyeing a retest of $52,920. Ethereum price vies to climb higher as bulls lock in on $4,000. Ripple price manages to hold above $1.05 support as bulls resurface.
US August Retail Sales Preview: Can gold turn bullish on a weak print?
The US Census Bureau will publish the Retail Sales report for August on Thursday, September 16, at 1230 GMT. Following July's contraction of 1.1%, investors expect sales to decline by 0.8% in August.