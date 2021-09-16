USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

As we can see in the H4 chart, after rebounding from the 200-day Moving Average, USDCHF is trading above it, thus indicating an ascending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to test 6/8, break it, and then continue growing to reach the resistance at 7/8. However, this scenario may be cancelled if the price breaks 5/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may correct towards the support at 4/8.

In the M15 chart, the pair may break the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue its growth.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

In the H4 chart, after breaking the 200-day Moving Average, XAUUSD is trading below it, thus indicating a descending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to test 5/8, break it, and then continue moving downwards to reach the support at 4/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the resistance at 6/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may reverse and grow towards 7/8.

As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue its decline towards 4/8 from the H4 chart.