USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
In the H4 chart, USDCHF is trading above the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating an ascending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to break 6/8 and then continue growing to reach the resistance at 7/8. However, this scenario may be cancelled if the price breaks 5/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may correct towards the support at 4/8.
As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue its growth.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
In the H4 chart, after breaking the 200-day Moving Average, XAUUSD is trading below it, thus indicating a descending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to break 5/8 and then continue moving downwards to reach the support at 4/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the resistance at 6/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may reverse and grow towards 7/8.
As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue its decline towards 4/8 from the H4 chart.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds higher ground above 1.1800 ahead of ECB
EUR/USD is edging higher towards 1.1850 ahead of the all-important ECB taper decision. The US dollar retreats despite the hawkish comments from Fed’s Kaplan. The risk-off mood could keep the further upside elusive in the currency pair.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.3750 amid cautious mood
GBP/USD is back on the bids above 1.3750, snapping its four-day downtrend. The US dollar turns south amid risk aversion market conditions and weaker Treasury yields. Traders shrug off Bailey's comments and Brexit concerns.
XAU/USD falls to near two-week lows, nears $1,780
Gold remains pressured for fourth consecutive day, extends downside break of the key technical support levels. Fed tapering woes, virus-led economic fears and stimulus chatters keep bears hopeful. ECB may curtail pandemic reliefs but statements are the key.
Shiba Inu price recovers after brutal sell-off, as SHIB eyes 28% advance
Shiba Inu price showed strength as it bounced off a crucial support level at $0.00000549. SHIB looks ready to advance roughly 28% from its current position. A decisive close below the $0.00000549 support level will invalidate the bullish thesis.
European Central Bank Preview: Taper on the table, but don’t get too excited about it
The European Central Bank is having a monetary policy meeting on Tuesday, September 9, and market participants are hoping for hints on tapering, although Christine Lagarde may disappoint them, retaining its cautious tone.