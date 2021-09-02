USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
As we can see in the H4 chart, USDCHF is consolidating between 3/8 and 5/8. In this case, the price is expected to rebound from 4/8 and then resume falling to break the support at 3/8. After that, the asset may continue moving downwards to reach the next support at 2/8. However, this scenario may be cancelled if the price breaks 4/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may reverse and grow towards the resistance at 5/8.
In the M15 chart, the pair may break the downside line of the Volty Channel indicator and, as a result, continue its decline.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
As we can see in the H4 chart, XAUUSD is trading above the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating an ascending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to break 6/8 and then continue moving upwards to reach the resistance at 7/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the support at 5/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may reverse and fall towards 4/8.
In the M15 chart, the upside line of the Volty Channel indicator is pretty far away from the price, that’s why the pair may resume the ascending tendency only after breaking 6/8 from the H4 chart.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats towards 1.1800 on sour sentiment, US data eyed
EUR/USD is holding steady below 1.1850 as US dollar attempts to find its feet amid a cautious market mood. Covid woes, firmer Treasury yields underpin US dollar rebound. ECB tapering concerns, poor US ADP jobs keep buyers hopeful. US Jobless Claims and Factory Orders awaited ahead of Friday’s NFP.
GBP/USD consolidates below 1.3800 amid USD bounce, Brexit jitters
GBP/USD is keeping its range around 1.3775, as the US dollar finds its feet after the ADP-led slide. The pair also bears the brunt of the renewed Brexit jitters and looming covid concerns. All eyes remain focused on Friday's NFP release.
Gold going nowhere in a hurry ahead of NFP on Friday
Gold oscillated in a narrow trading band on Wednesday and finally settled nearly unchanged, tracking moves in the US dollar. Uncertainty over the likely timing of the Fed's tapering plan and fading hopes for an early lift-off failed to assist the greenback to capitalize on its modest intraday gains.
Elrond has room to expand up to $200
Elrond price has been on an exponential rally over the past week and shows that it has room to expand. However, this could resolve two ways: a breach of the immediate resistance leading to a move higher or retracement that propels EGLD but at a delayed schedule.
ADP and ISM exemplify labor weakness
The stock market showed no signs of slowing down this summer and many investors are growing cautious over what will happen in September. The majority of Wall Street is still very bullish on US stocks as there is just too much liquidity.