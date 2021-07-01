USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
In the H4 chart, USDCHF is approaching the “overbought area”. In this case, the price is expected to test 8/8, rebound from it, and then resume falling to reach the support at 6/8. Still, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 8/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may grow towards the resistance at +1/8.
As we can see in the M15 chart, the downside line of the Volty Channel indicator is pretty far away from the price, that’s why the pair may resume falling only after rebounding from 8/8 from the H4 chart.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
In the H4 chart, after rebounding from the support at 0/8, XAUUSD is trading above it. In this case, the price is expected to break 1/8 and then continue the correction to reach the resistance at 2/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price rebounds from 1/8. After that, the instrument may reverse and fall towards the support at 0/8.
As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the upside line of the Volty Channel indicator and, as a result, may continue moving upwards.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
