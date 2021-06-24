USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
As we can see in the H4 chart, USDCHF is trading above the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating a possible ascending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to test 7/8, break from it, and then continue growing to reach the resistance at 8/8. Still, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 6/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may correct towards the support at 5/8.
In the M15 chart, the pair may break the upside line of the Volty Channel indicator and, as a result, continue the ascending tendency.
XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
In the H4 chart, XAUUSD is trading below the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating a descending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to continue falling to reach the closest support at 0/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 1/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may reverse and correct towards the resistance at 2/8.
As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the downside line of the Volty Channel indicator and, as a result, may continue moving downwards.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances towards 1.1950 amid cautious optimism
EUR/USD edges higher towards 1.1950 as the US dollar holds steady amid Fed rate hike talks and US stimulus progress. German IFO Survey awaited after upbeat PMIs. US data dump will be closely followed as well.
GBP/USD pauses first weekly run-up in four below 1.4000 ahead of BoE
GBP/USD retreats towards 1.3950, snapping a three-day uptrend ahead of the BOE decision. The UK’s delayed unlock, Delta covid variant fears and Brexit woes probe bulls eyeing hawkish BOE statement. US data, Fedspeak should also be followed for fresh impulse.
Gold retreats towards $1,760 key support, US data eyed
Gold portrays the market’s indecision with a 0.23% intraday loss near $1,773, despite recently bouncing off the day’s low, heading into Thursday’s European session. Covid updates, US stimulus and Fedspeak become important too.
XLM price could skyrocket 45% if it can reclaim this critical barrier
XLM price has slipped below the range low after the recent crash. Despite the minor recovery rally, Stellar is trading below it. Going forward, the remittance token’s future is dependent on this barrier and will play a pivotal role in deciding its short-term future.
BoE Preview: Cautiously hawkish, hints on tightening?
The BOE will likely maintain its policy unchanged, focus on future moves. Chief Economist Andy Haldane will leave the central bank after this meeting. GBP/USD could advance toward the 1.4100 figure on a hawkish BOE.