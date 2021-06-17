USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

In the H4 chart, after breaking the 200-day Moving Average, USDCHF is trading above it, thus indicating a possible ascending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to test 5/8, rebound from it, and then resume growing to reach the resistance at 7/8. Still, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 5/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may correct towards the support at 4/8.

As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the upside line of the Volty Channel indicator and, as a result, may continue the ascending tendency.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

In the H4 chart, XAUUSD is trading below the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating a descending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to test 2/8, break it, and continue falling to reach the support at 1/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 3/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may reverse and grow towards the resistance at 4/8.

As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the downside line of the Volty Channel indicator and, as a result, may continue moving downwards.