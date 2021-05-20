USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
In the H4 chart, after breaking 0/8, USDCH is trading above it. In this case, the price is expected to continue growing to reach the closest resistance at 1/8. Still, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price break 0/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may fall towards the support at -1/8.
As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the upside line of the Volty Channel indicator and, as a result, may continue the ascending tendency.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
As we can see in the H4 chart, XAUUSD has reached the “overbought area”. In this case, the price is expected to rebound from 8/8 and resume falling to reach the support at 7/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 8/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may reverse and grow towards the resistance at +1/8.
In the M15 chart, the pair may break the downside line of the Volty Channel indicator and, as a result, continue falling.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
EUR/USD recovers toward 1.22 as Fed effect fades ahead of data
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.22, recovering from the Fed's meeting minutes which included the subtlest of hints toward tapering bond buys. The better market mood is weighing on the dollar. A speech by ECB President Lagarde and jobless claims await traders.
GBP/USD bounces off 1.41 amid UK reopening optimism
GBP/USD has bounced above 1.41, as the dollar retreats from the post-Fed minutes' highs and as the UK remains on course to fully reopen in a month. Britain's vaccination campaign has been extended to younger adults. The BOE's Jon Cunliffe speaks later.
Gold looks to challenge three-month highs despite Fed’s tapering jitters
Gold price (XAU/USD) witnessed a volatile session on Wednesday, initially falling to the $1850 zone before rebounding firmly to renew three-month highs of $1890. The pullback, however, lost legs, as the gold price once again retraced towards $1860.
Ripple bulls resurface but lack conviction
XRP price has seen a sharp recovery after the massive crash on Wednesday’s trading session. Ripple will turn bulls if it produces a 4-hour candlestick close above the demand zone extending from $0.942 to $1.172. Failing to do so will lead to range-bound moves or a downtrend if the selling pressure increases.
FOMC April Minutes: The first shoe drops
“We are not even thinking about thinking about raising rates,” Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, June 10, 2020. Apparently, the governors have changed their minds. Federal Reserve officials at the April meeting stated that improving economic growth would justify a discussion of interest rate policy