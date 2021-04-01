USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

In the H4 chart, USDCHF is trading above the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating an ascending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to continue growing towards the closest resistance at 6/8. Still, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 5/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may correct downwards and reach the support at 4/8.

As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the upside line of the Volty Channel indicator and, as a result, may continue the ascending tendency.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

In the H4 chart, XAUUSD is trading below the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating a descending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to test the resistance at 3/8, rebound from it, and resume falling to reach 2/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 3/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may continue correcting to the upside towards the resistance at 4/8.

As we can see in the M15 chart, the downside line of the Volty Channel indicator is pretty far away from the price, that’s why the pair may resume the descending tendency only after rebounding from 3/8 from the H4 chart.