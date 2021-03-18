USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
As we can see in the H4 chart, USDCHF is trading above the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating an ascending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to rebound from 7/8 and then resume growing towards the resistance at +1/8. Still, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the support at 7/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may move downwards to reach 6/8.
In the M15 chart, the pair may break the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue the ascending tendency.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
In the H4 chart, XAUUSD is still consolidating between 3/8 and 4/8. In this case, the price is expected to break 4/8 and continue growing to reach the resistance at 5/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price falls and breaks the support at 3/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may continue falling towards 2/8.
As we can see in the M15 chart, the price has broken the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue growing.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats ahead of Lagarde's speech
EUR/USD trades around 1.1950, reversing some of the post-FOMC rise towards 1.20. The Fed pledged to keep loose policy for longer. A speech by ECB President Lagarde and US economic data awaited.
GBP/USD slips as US yields rise, ahead of BOE
GBP/USD has dropped from the highs above 1.40 after US ten-year yields jumped to 1.70% in a counter move to the Fed's dovish decision. The BOE is set to leave rates unchanged and acknowledge better prospects.
Gold: Bulls recapture 21-DMA amid dovish Federal Reserve
Gold stays on the front foot above the 21-DMA so far this Thursday. The yellow metal stretches the previous day’s upside momentum as Asia reacts to Fed’s dovish performance while vaccine jitters also have some positives.
Cardano: Bearish technical pattern risks massive downswing
Cardano’s listing on Coinbase Pro early this week was the main catalyst for the massive gains posted. The upcoming smart contract token recovered from the dip marginally under $1. The MACD indicator has a bullish impulse, suggesting that bulls are not ready to give up control.
Powell and the FOMC: Is it really about the fed funds rate?
The Fed executed a deft sleight of hand on Wednesday, sharply raising its economic projections, keeping expectations for a fed funds hike beyond 2023 and ignoring the steepening of the yield curve that has been underway in earnest since the New Year.