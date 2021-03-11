USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

As we can see in the H4 chart, USDCHF is trading within the “overbought area. In this case, the price is expected to break 8/8 and then continue falling towards the support at 6/8. Still, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price break +1/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may move upwards to reach the resistance at +2/8.

In the M15 chart, the pair may break the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue the descending tendency.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

In the H4 chart, XAUUSD is back to consolidating between 3/8 and 4/8. In this case, the price is expected to test 4/8, break it, and then continue growing to reach the resistance at 5/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price falls and breaks the support at 3/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may continue falling towards 2/8.

As we can see in the M15 chart, the price has broken the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue growing.