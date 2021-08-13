Brent
On H4, the quotations are trading under the 200-days Moving Average, indicating a downtrend. We may expect testing of 5/8, breaking through it, and falling to the support level of 4/8. The scenario can be cancelled by breaking through 6/8 upwards. In this case, the price might grow to the resistance level of 7/8.
On M15, the falling of the price can be supported by a breakaway of the lower line of VoltyChannel.
S&P 500
On H4, the quotations are trading above the 200-days MA, which means the uptrend is dominating. We should expect further growth to the resistance level of 7/8. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of 6/8 downwards. This might lead to a correctional decline to the support level of 5/8.
On M15, the upper line of VoltyChannel is broken, which confirms the uptrend and a high probability of growth to 7/8 on H4.
EUR/USD struggles below 1.1750 amid cautious market mood
EUR/USD is hovering below 1.1750 ahead of the European open. The US dollar retreats with the Treasury yields amid a mixed market mood. Delta covid variant spread and China's curbs remain a concern. US Consumer Sentiment awaited.
GBP/USD defends 1.3800 amid US dollar pullback
GBP/USD is trading better bid above 1.3800 amid a broadly softer US dollar. Mixed UK economic data, Delta covid variant fears and Fed’s tapering expectations weigh on the higher-yielding currency, the pound. Focus on US Consumer Sentiment.
Gold eases towards $1750 despite weaker US dollar
Gold price is struggling to hold at higher levels. Although the downside appears cushioned, courtesy of the retreat in the US Treasury yields and the dollar, as the risk sentiment remains weighed down by the rapid spread of the Delta covid variant and China’s regulatory curbs.
Chainlink oracles go live on Arbitrum One as LINK price eyes 16% retracement
Chainlink price has been on an uptrend despite the slow climb and massive consolidation. The recent upswing pierced a critical resistance level but failed to flip it into a support barrier. This move indicates a lack of willingness to surge.
US Consumer Sentiment Preview: Payrolls, inflation and the pandemic
The outlook of US consumers should be little changed in August as jobs and inflation compete with Covid cases for the attention of vacationing Americans. Consumer Sentiment from the University of Michigan is forecast to be 81.2 this month, as it was in July.