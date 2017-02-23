Murrey Math Lines: EUR/USD, USD/CHF
EURUSD, "Euro vs US Dollar"
The EUR/USD pair rebounded from the 4/8 level and started a new ascending correction. Possibly, in the nearest future the market may continue moving upwards. If later the 6/8 level provides resistance, the price may reverse and resume its decline.
As we can see at the H1 chart, Super Trends formed "bullish cross". The closest target is at the 4/8 level. If later the pair rebounds from this level, it may start a new descending movement and break the local low soon.
USDCHF, "US Dollar vs Swiss Franc"
The USD/CHF pair is trading between the 6/8 and 2/8 levels. In the nearest future, the price may test the 6/8 level. If the pair rebounds from it, the pair may try to reverse and resume moving downwards. The closest target will be at the 1/8 level.
At the H1 chart, the pair rebounded from the 4/8 level and right now is trying to break the H4 Super Trend. Possibly, on Thursday the price may test the 2/8 level. After rebounding from it, the market may start a short-term growth and test the 4/8 level again.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.